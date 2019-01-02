This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for January 2, 2019
Check Your Briefs
Queen calls for civility in discourseDec. 30, 2018
ButteNews.net
Queen Elizabeth's Christmas address called for civility in discourse, though, according to the Daily Beat, it was difficult to tell if the Queen aimed her remarks at Brexit squabblers or members of her own family.
US aims high level criticism at religous repression in ChinaDec. 30, 2018
ButteNews.net
The Trump administration, particularly in the person of Vice President Mike Pence, has been loudly criticizing religious repression by the Chinese government, Politico reports.
President Trump holds fast for wall fundsDec. 25, 2018
ButteNews.net
President Donald Trump says that he'll hold fast for the level of funding that he wants for a border wall with Mexico, even if the US government remains partially shut down. He also holds the Fed responsible for the recent decline in the stock market. The President made the comments on Christmas Eve, the Washington Post reports.
Zinke to resignDec. 15 2018
ButteNews.net
Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke will resign at the end of the year, the Washington Post reports. The Post cited a Tweet by President Donald Trump as its source.
May survives vote of confidenceDec. 12, 2018
ButteNews.net
British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a vote of no-confidence today, and remains in her position, the Associated Press reported today.
City Desk
Top news stories for January 2, 2019
Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.
Wednesday, January 2, 2019 - Trump set to meet with the leaders of both parties as government shutdown enters Day 12. Also on the Wednesday rundown: Some states will be working on redistricting reform; and in Kentucky, young people make climate change a 2019 priority.
Latest News
- Top news stories for January 2, 2019
- The Orphan Girl's Jackie Freeman looks back to 2018 and forward to 2019
- Mining City mucks big data
- Top news stories for December 28, 2018
- EPA to undermine but not overturn Mercury-Emission rule
- Make better brain health your top New Year’s Resolution for 2019
- Man with handgun leaps from second floor window
- The Montana Code School says it can train Montanans for codeing jobs in 12 weeks. What then?
- Top news stories for December 26, 2018
- Butte-Silver Bow Archives Brown-Bag-Lunch for January 9, 2019
- Merry Christmas from ButteNews
- Top news stories for December 21, 2018
- Holiday hosstess gifts that inspire comfort
- Montana ranchers push for Country-of-Origin labeling in New Trade Deal
- top news stories for December 20, 2018