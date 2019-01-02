This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Top news stories for January 2, 2019

Wednesday, January 2, 2019 - Trump set to meet with the leaders of both parties as government shutdown enters Day 12. Also on the Wednesday rundown: Some states will be working on redistricting reform; and in Kentucky, young people make climate change a 2019 priority. 

 

 

