Queen Elizabeth's Christmas address called for civility in discourse, though, according to the Daily Beat, it was difficult to tell if the Queen aimed her remarks at Brexit squabblers or members of her own family.The Trump administration, particularly in the person of Vice President Mike Pence, has been loudly criticizing religious repression by the Chinese government, Politico reports.President Donald Trump says that he'll hold fast for the level of funding that he wants for a border wall with Mexico, even if the US government remains partially shut down. He also holds the Fed responsible for the recent decline in the stock market. The President made the comments on Christmas Eve, the Washington Post reports.Dec. 15 2018ButteNews.netSecretary of Interior Ryan Zinke will resign at the end of the year, the Washington Post reports. The Post cited a Tweet by President Donald Trump as its source.British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a vote of no-confidence today, and remains in her position, the Associated Press reported today.