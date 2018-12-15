City Desk



Dec. 30, 2018

Jim Larson

ButteNews.net

Miners in Butte used to muck copper ore. Now they scrape consumer data.

It’s early summer in Butte, and one of the Mining City’s independent realtors is announcing a big move, a move to big data.

The Chamber of Commerce is here with their enormous scissors. There are food and drink and a tent full of tables. The tablecloths bear the firm’s new color, Coldwell Blue.

Bill Markovich and his wife Cindy have decided to join with Coldwell Banker.

Markovich says he wants to give his realtors the best technology, and he believes Coldwell Banker brings that.

A new app put into play by Coldwell Banker takes data from “public and private sources,” according to attomdata.com. That app is “CBX Seller Leads,” says a Coldwell press release.

The app tells Coldwell’s realtors which households are likely to list their homes even before the potential sellers contact a realtor. In a pilot program, leads generated by the app were three times as likely to convert to listings, as compared to conventionally acquired leads, according to blog.coldwellbanker.com.

The chief executive of Butte’s combined city-county government attends the Markovich event.

He is Dave Palmer.

In a few months, he will make his own announcement. After a jarring series of business closures in Butte-Silver Bow, he presents a representative of Buxton Company, a firm that specializes in matching locations with retailers, and that matchmaking is done with big data.

Palmer says that his economic development team is considering hiring Buxton.

The Buxton rep is Robb Miller.

Miller notes that his firm can match retailers to local consumers and in turn, those retailers can determine if locating one of their stores in Butte makes sense.

Once Buxton takes on a municipal entity as a client, it can also assist local businesses in finding nearby customers.

Buxton works with retailers to define their customer profile. They then combine the retailer’s data with Buxton’s. A model is created that incorporates variables that can predict how likely it is that a certain household will become the retailer’s customer, according to buxtonco.com.

The company’s website exhorts the retailer to “Know who your best customers are more than just demographically, but also know how they live their lives and spend their money.”

Karen Byrnes is the Community and Economic Development Director for Butte-Silver Bow, and she is a member of an informal group of business development professionals that meets on Thursday morning to share information about opportunities that are coming Butte’s way. It’s a group that was created by Palmer.

She confirms during a phone interview that the group has decided to go with Buxton, and she notes that no taxpayer dollars will be used to pay the firm’s $50,000 annual fee. The Butte Local Development Corporation is taking the lead on raising the funds for the project, Byrnes says.

Joe Willauer heads the BLDC. He's in his office on the fifth floor of the Thornton Building.

He confirms that his organization is securing funds to pay for the Buxton program, and he says that they are going to acquire the data mining company’s services for at least three years. He notes that it could easily take more than a year to bring a company to Butte using the Buxton process.

“There’s no point in not continuing all the way. If we’re going to do it, let’s do it right,” Willauer said.



Editor's Note: This article first appeared in the Fall/Winter issue of Summit: The Business Journal for Southwest Montana.