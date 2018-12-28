This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for December 28, 2018

City Desk

Top news stories for December 28, 2018

Print

Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 2018 will end with the government still shut down. Also on Friday's rundown: conservation groups ask federal agencies for extended public-comment periods due to the shutdown, and furloughed workers mean a different experience for visitors to federally managed lands.

 

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

BSB Public Library Foundation
Saturday the 29th. Affiliate Marketing.
Copyright 2012

©

Extensions by Siteground Joomla hosting