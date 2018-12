President Donald Trump says that he'll hold fast for the level of funding that he wants for a border wall with Mexico, even if the US government remains partially shut down. He also holds the Fed responsible for the recent decline in the stock market. The President made the comments on Christmas Eve, the Washington Post reports.Dec. 15 2018ButteNews.netSecretary of Interior Ryan Zinke will resign at the end of the year, the Washington Post reports. The Post cited a Tweet by President Donald Trump as its source.British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a vote of no-confidence today, and remains in her position, the Associated Press reported today.President Donald Trump's postal reform task force has recommended that postal workers not be allowed to negotiate their wages, govexec.com reports. The task force was created by executive order. The administration kept the task force's recommendations secret until after the midterm elections, the website reported US Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke shot back with charges of excessive drinking after Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva called for Zinke to step down.Grjalva, the Democrat likely to head the House Natural Resources Committee, accused Zinke of ethics violations. The congressman made the accusations in an op ed that appeared in USA Toda y, Roll Call reported