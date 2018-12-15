City Desk



Dec. 27, 2018

A man brandishing a handgun shot at the Silver Bow Center from a locked office on the second floor of the Synesis 7 building Thursday afternoon.

The incident began at roughly 4:30 pm.

As Butte officers made their way to the office, the man leaped from the office window. He sustained “significant injuries” from the fall, and he was taken to Saint James Hospital for treatment, a press release from Sheriff Ed Lester said Thursday evening.

The incident began when the man entered the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Center at 225 North Alaska, just across the street from the Synesis 7 building.

The man began to call for help and then began to wave a handgun.

“Law enforcement, clerical and janitorial staff saw the man in the lobby,” the sheriff said.

The man fled from lobby just as officers responded to that location. He crossed Alaska Street and entered the Synesis 7 building, the release said.

Officers at the scene saw the man enter the building, and they called for assistance from additional patrol officers and the SWAT team.

The suspect moved to the second floor. When Synesis 7 staff realized that the man was armed, they began to evacuate the building. Butte officers assisted in the evacuation. The man locked himself in a second-floor office on the west side of the building, the sheriff noted.

Once the Synesis 7 staff was evacuated, officers with ballistic shields worked their way to the locked office. Police were positioned outside of the building as well. At that point, the armed man shot at the Silver Bow Center. He then jumped from the shattered window to the street.

Butte police did not discharge their weapons. Only the shooter sustained injuries, and those were from his fall. A private vehicle was struck by the suspect’s fire, and “at least one round entered a window at the Silver Bow Center,” the release said.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun near the suspect, the sheriff said.

The suspect is 28, and he is believed to be from Butte. The suspect’s condition is unknown, and he remains hospitalized.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the release noted.

