This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for December 26, 2018
Check Your Briefs
President Trump holds fast for wall fundsDec. 25, 2018
ButteNews.net
President Donald Trump says that he'll hold fast for the level of funding that he wants for a border wall with Mexico, even if the US government remains partially shut down. He also holds the Fed responsible for the recent decline in the stock market. The President made the comments on Christmas Eve, the Washington Post reports.
Zinke to resignDec. 15 2018
ButteNews.net
Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke will resign at the end of the year, the Washington Post reports. The Post cited a Tweet by President Donald Trump as its source.
May survives vote of confidenceDec. 12, 2018
ButteNews.net
British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a vote of no-confidence today, and remains in her position, the Associated Press reported today.
President's task force recommends no collective bargaining for postal workDec. 4, 2018
ButteNews.net
President Donald Trump's postal reform task force has recommended that postal workers not be allowed to negotiate their wages, govexec.com reports. The task force was created by executive order. The administration kept the task force's recommendations secret until after the midterm elections, the website reported.
Zinke brawls with congressmanNov. 30, 2018
ButteNews.net
US Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke shot back with charges of excessive drinking after Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva called for Zinke to step down.
Grjalva, the Democrat likely to head the House Natural Resources Committee, accused Zinke of ethics violations. The congressman made the accusations in an op ed that appeared in USA Today, Roll Call reported.
City Desk
Top news stories for December 26, 2018
Wednesday, December 26, 2018 - A second immigrant child has died while being held in detention. Also on the Wednesday rundown: A group that advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities urge passage of a Child Victims Act and health centers race toward a January 15 enrollment deadline.
Latest News
- Top news stories for December 28, 2018
- EPA to undermine but not overturn Mercury-Emission rule
- Make better brain health your top New Year’s Resolution for 2019
- Man with handgun leaps from second floor window
- The Montana Code School says it can train Montanans for codeing jobs in 12 weeks. What then?
- Top news stories for December 26, 2018
- Butte-Silver Bow Archives Brown-Bag-Lunch for January 9, 2019
- Merry Christmas from ButteNews
- Top news stories for December 21, 2018
- Holiday hosstess gifts that inspire comfort
- Montana ranchers push for Country-of-Origin labeling in New Trade Deal
- top news stories for December 20, 2018
- NOW HERE'S A TIP
- Holiday Tips for Houseguests and Hosts This Season
- Top news stories for December 19, 2018