Information on the 2017-2018 influenza season
Whitey Bulger dead at 89Oct. 30, 2018
ButteNews.net
Gangster Whitey Bulger was found dead in prison in West Virginia, national media outlets report.
Red Sox take the series in fiveOct. 29, 2018
ButteNews.net
The Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to win the World Series, the Associated Press reports.
King intervenes as Kashoggi crisis unravelsOct. 19, 2018
ButteNews.net
King Salman has enlisted the aid of the Governor of Mecca to help limit the spreading damage created by the alleged murder of Jamal Kashoggi. The king has also curbed the powers of his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Reuters reports.
Polio-like disease spreading in USOct. 17,2018
ButteNews.net
A disease that attacks the nervous system of children is spreading in the US. 127 cases have been reported, and it has appeared in 22 states, Business Insider reports.
County considers hiring analytics firmOct. 16, 2018
ButteNews.net
Butte-Silver Bow is considering hiring a consumer analytics firm to help recruit retailers to Butte. See the pitch here.
Information on the 2017-2018 influenza season
