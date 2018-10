Gangster Whitey Bulger was found dead in prison in West Virginia, national media outlets report.The Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to win the World Series, the Associated Press reports.King Salman has enlisted the aid of the Governor of Mecca to help limit the spreading damage created by the alleged murder of Jamal Kashoggi. The king has also curbed the powers of his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Reuters reports.

A disease that attacks the nervous system of children is spreading in the US. 127 cases have been reported, and it has appeared in 22 states, Business Insider reports.Butte-Silver Bow is considering hiring a consumer analytics firm to help recruit retailers to Butte. See the pitch here.