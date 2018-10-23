City Desk

October 23, 2018

Butte - In a mailer with the return address marked as the Republican National Committee, portions of the text are incorrect and can be confusing to voters. Following the instructions given in the mailer could, in fact, lead to voters’ ballots not being counted.

The last paragraph in this recent mailer states that ballots “postmarked no later than the day before the election and received by the board of elections no later than 10 days after the election” will be counted. This is not true. (Images of the mailer are attached below.)

Ballots must be received by 8:00 pm on Election Day. Voters may drop off absentee ballots at the Clerk & Recorder’s Office or the Butte Civic Center until 8:00 pm on Election Day. Anything received after that is late for the election and will not be counted, regardless of the postmark.

If you have any questions regarding voting or elections, please direct them to the Clerk & Recorder's office at 406-497-6342.

https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/155/Clerk-Recorder

