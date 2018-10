King Salman has enlisted the aid of the Governor of Mecca to help limit the spreading damage created by the alleged murder of Jamal Kashoggi. The king has also curbed the powers of his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Reuters reports.

A disease that attacks the nervous system of children is spreading in the US. 127 cases have been reported, and it has appeared in 22 states, Business Insider reports.Butte-Silver Bow is considering hiring a consumer analytics firm to help recruit retailers to Butte. See the pitch here.

Snow this afternoon and into the night, but letting up tomorrow. See the forecast here. Sunny today with a high of 43. Snow returns tonight. See the forecast from the National Weather Service.