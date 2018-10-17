City Desk

Photo by Evan-Amos - Own work, Public Domain,

https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12011817

ButteNews.net

by Diane Larson

Comedian Lewis Black said, “The worst thing about Halloween is, of course, candy corn. It’s unbelievable to me. Candy corn is the only candy in the history of America that’s never been advertised. And there’s a reason. All of the candy corn that was ever made was made in 1911. And so, since nobody eats that stuff, every year there’s a ton of it left over.”

The Halloween favorite is one of those candies that people seem to love or hate. However, statistics show that while Mr. Black’s observation may be funny, it is inaccurate.

Statista.com reported in 2017 that of 2,201 respondents, 49% thought Candy Corn tasty, 29% believe it is gross and a pragmatic 23% said that they didn’t like it but yielded to its importance to the Halloween season. So, Mr. Black you are in the minority, more people love it than hate it.

Is Candy Corn your favorite, or do you avoid it? What is the favorite when it comes to Halloween candy? CandyStore.com sifted through 10 years of data to conclude that M&Ms is the favorite Halloween candy. Second place is held by Reese’s Cups while candy corn shares the third place slot with Skittles.

While candy corn may not be a Halloween favorite, most may agree that it is a staple of the fall season and holiday.

Candy corn has been around since the 1880s and was invented by a man named George Renninger.

Renninger worked for the “Wunderlee Candy Company” in Philadelphia, PA, where it was originally produced by hand. Sometime after its creation and original production at Wunderlee, the sweet corn began being mass produced by ”Goelitz Confectionery Company” and made available to the public. The Goelitz Confectionery Company would later be named “Jelly Belly,” says cherrycrestfarm.com.

“Goelitz,” now “Jelly Belly,” has been producing the candy since 1898.

“At the beginning, candy corn was actually called “chicken feed,” according to CandyFavorites.com. At the time corn was not a staple on any dining room table but mainly used as, well, chicken feed.

For many years candy corn was not associated with Halloween. However, it was a “seasonal candy due to the tedious nature of the work. Chicken feed was only available between March and November,” says CandyFavorites.com.

Early production of the tri-colored treat was done by hand. According to Time.com, “A sugar and corn syrup-based mixture was cooked into a slurry (a semi-liquid mixture) in a large kettle, dumped into buckets called runners, and men dubbed stringers walked backward, pouring the hot concoction into a tray of molds in the shape of corn kernels.”

“The worker passed over the buckets three times, each time with a different color: White, orange, and yellow. Fun fact: candy corn is made from the bottom to the top. The yellow bit is the top and the with is the bottom.” Says CandyFavorites.com.

Candy corn was packed in the standard packaging at the time, wooden boxes, and sold. They were also packed in barrels and sold in bulk in many candy stores.

Clear cellophane bags came into use in the 1940s. You could then, purchase a 1 pound bag of candy corn for .25cents. This improvement also allowed for further shipping because the candy stayed fresh longer.

The demand for candy corn kept increasing, at times, to the point that “Goelitz had to turn down orders. They didn’t have the production capacity to keep up with its popularity,” says CandyFavorites.com. By 1951 Goelitz had 12 factories around the country making candy corn.

Today it is estimated, by the National Confectioners Association, that 25 million lbs. of candy corn are sold annually around the world.

Head to the store and get your supply, not only for the Halloween holiday but also for October 30, which is National Candy Corn Day.