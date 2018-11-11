This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Woman found dead in cell identified

Oct. 15, 2018
The Butte-Silver Bow Coroner’s office has confirmed that a California woman who was found dead in her cell at the B-SB Detention Center Saturday afternoon was Samantha Cagle.

The cause of death is suspected to be drug overdose, but that won’t be confirmed until after the results of an autopsy and toxicology testing have been completed, the coroner noted.

The Butte-Silver Bow coroner is Lee LaBreche.

No foul play is suspected regarding Ms. Cagle’s death. An autopsy, along with toxicology screening, were performed this morning at the state crime lab, the coroner said in a text

 

