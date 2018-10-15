City Desk

October 15, 2018

Butte - Uptown Butte businesses are gearing up for the holiday season and they invite shoppers and browsers alike to visit on Sunday, November 11th from 12:00 pm (noon) to 4:00 pm and to sign up for a drawing to win this year's Bundle of Butte the two weeks before that.

Early shoppers too will be able to sign up in participating stores to win a bundle -- literally. They can stop by Uptown businesses and enter for the drawing for this year's Bundle of Butte.

The Bundle of Butte is a gift package gleaned from Uptown businesses. To be eligible, shoppers only need to fill out an entry form in participating businesses -- no purchase is necessary.

Shoppers are encouraged to visit Uptown businesses from November 1 through November 11 to sign up. The drawing for the Bundle will take place on Tuesday, November 13th.

Many Uptown shops offer free gift wrapping, free delivery and shipping, and most offer gift certificates for their customers who want to shop light and several will feature free treats and snacks from area restaurants.

For more details, visit http://www.mainstreetbutte.org, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/uptownbutte/ or call 565-2249.



