Sunny today with a high of 43. Snow returns tonight. See the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Looks as if we'll have snow beginning this afternoon, and it will last through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan promised a "big" fight over funding for a southern border wall, Roll Call reports.

President Trump's net worth has dropped from $4.5 billion to 3.1 billion, ProPublica reports.Trustees affiliated with the ownership of Butte Plaza Mall have responded to an inquiry from Butte-Silver Bow officials, Dave Palmer told the Butte-Silver Bow Kiwanis club last Tuesday. Previous efforts to work with the owners of the beleaguered mall have not gone far, Palmer said, but the two trustees seem open to assisting in bringing new anchor stores to the mall, he said. Palmer is chief executive for Butte-Silver Bow, a combined city county government in Southwest Montana.Read more about Palmer's talk here.