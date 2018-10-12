This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for October 12, 2018
Oct. 12, 2018
Sunny today with a high of 43. Snow returns tonight. See the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Snow through ThursdayOct. 9, 2018
Looks as if we'll have snow beginning this afternoon, and it will last through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Speaker promises "big" border wall fightOct. 8, 2018
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan promised a "big" fight over funding for a southern border wall, Roll Call reports.
Presidency hands Trump $1 billion lossOct. 5, 2018
President Trump's net worth has dropped from $4.5 billion to 3.1 billion, ProPublica reports.
Butte mall responds to B-SB inquirySept. 25, 2018
Trustees affiliated with the ownership of Butte Plaza Mall have responded to an inquiry from Butte-Silver Bow officials, Dave Palmer told the Butte-Silver Bow Kiwanis club last Tuesday. Previous efforts to work with the owners of the beleaguered mall have not gone far, Palmer said, but the two trustees seem open to assisting in bringing new anchor stores to the mall, he said. Palmer is chief executive for Butte-Silver Bow, a combined city county government in Southwest Montana.
Read more about Palmer's talk here.
Top news stories for October 12, 2018
Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.
Friday, October 12, 2018 - Hurricane Michael leaves a trail of devastation in Florida. Also on the Friday rundown: Opponents rally against an anti-public lands conference, and we conclude our series on crime and addiction.
