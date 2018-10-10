This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for October 10, 2018
Check Your Briefs
Snow through ThursdayOct. 9, 2018
ButteNews.net
Looks as if we'll have snow beginning this afternoon, and it will last through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Speaker promises "big" border wall fightOct. 8, 2018
ButteNews.net
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan promised a "big" fight over funding for a southern border wall, Roll Call reports.
Presidency hands Trump $1 billion lossOct. 5, 2018
ButteNews.net
President Trump's net worth has dropped from $4.5 billion to 3.1 billion, ProPublica reports.
Butte mall responds to B-SB inquirySept. 25, 2018
ButteNews.net
Trustees affiliated with the ownership of Butte Plaza Mall have responded to an inquiry from Butte-Silver Bow officials, Dave Palmer told the Butte-Silver Bow Kiwanis club last Tuesday. Previous efforts to work with the owners of the beleaguered mall have not gone far, Palmer said, but the two trustees seem open to assisting in bringing new anchor stores to the mall, he said. Palmer is chief executive for Butte-Silver Bow, a combined city county government in Southwest Montana.
Read more about Palmer's talk here.
Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh to testify MondaySept. 17, 2018
ButteNews.net
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford will appear at a public hearing before the
Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, Sept. 24. to testify regarding Dr. Ford's accusation of sexual assault by Judge Kavanaugh, Roll Call reports.
City Desk
Top news stories for October 10, 2018
Click on the image above to listen to today's top stories.
Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - Hurricane Michael expected to be a Category 4 when it strikes the Florida panhandle today. Also on the Wednesday rundown: Our series on addiction and crime continues – today, the cycle of addiction; and Catholic nuns bring a message of economic justice to Arizona.
Latest News
- Top news stories for October 10, 2018
- Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives Brown Bag Lunch for October 24, 2018
- Bullock's spirited defense of I-185
- Spend an evening with Cary Grant
- Book art helps out Mother Lode Theatre
- Top news stories for October 9, 2018
- Top news stories for October 8, 2018
- OMG! Mongolian Grill presents “OMG! I have a Job!” event to increase employment of people with developmental disabilities
- BLDC chief talks site selection
- Palmer on site selector visit
- Butte Selected as one of 20 Main Street Communities in National Partners in Preservation Competition; only Montana Project
- Top news stories for October 5, 2018
- Offutt says Butte is “Halloween Town”
- Top news stories for October 4, 2018
- Top news stories for October 1, 2018