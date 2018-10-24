City Desk





The Butte-Silver Bow Archives is hosting two presentations this week on a selection of photographs from the C. Owen Smithers Photograph Collection.

“Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” will run at the noon Brown Bag Lunch and again at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24, in the large auditorium at 17 W. Quartz St.

The event will showcase images from the Smithers Collection that illustrate Butte’s auto shows, airport, highways, and railways from the 1910s to the 1950s. The photographs will be exhibited in a slide show presented by George Polich and Bob LeFever. These men comprise one team of many that have worked with Archives’ staff to identify, process, and rehouse the Smithers Collection for two years. Funding for C. O. Smithers Collection was provided by the National Historic Publications and Records Commission, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, and Montana Resources.

Guests are invited to bring a brown bag lunch to the noon presentation. Coffee and water will be served. For further details, contact the Archives at 406-782-3280.



