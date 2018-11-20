City Desk

Tuesdays October 16 through November 20, 2018 - 5:30 pm Frank Little Room

BSBPL presents their fall film series “Spend an Evening with Cary Grant.” We will screen Grant’s films Tuesdays, October 16th through November 20th at 5:30 pm in the Frank Little room on the third floor of the uptown branch. Each screening will include biographical information, production notes, and behind the screens anecdotes.

Cary Grant was an English-American actor, known as one of classic Hollywood’s definitive leading men. He began a career in Hollywood in the early 1930s, and became known for his transatlantic accent, debonair demeanor, and light-hearted approach to acting, and sense of comic timing.

He is remembered for his unusually broad appeal, as a handsome, suave actor who did not take himself too seriously, possessing the ability to play with his own dignity in comedies without sacrificing it entirely. His comic timing and delivery made Grant what Premiere magazine considers to have been “quite simply, the funniest actor cinema has ever produced.”

Film titles and dates can be found at our website, www.buttepubliclibrary.info. There will not be a movie on November 6th as the library will be closed for Election Day.

If you would like more information about this program, please contact Shari Curtis at 406-723-3361 ex. 6302 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

All programs are free of charge.

Shari Curtis, Programming Librarian & Carle Gallery Manager

Photo courtesy Wikipedia