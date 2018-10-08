This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Top news stories for October 8, 2018

Monday, October 8, 2018 - After a bitter Supreme Court nomination fight, Sen. Mitch McConnell declares, “The Senate’s not broken.” Also on the Monday rundown: A national week of conversation promotes the power of listening, and gas-pipeline construction stalls as permits face court challenges.

 

 

