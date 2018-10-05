This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Top news stories for October 5, 2018

Friday, October 5, 2018 - Protests ramp up as a vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation looms; a judge blocks Trump’s efforts to end Temporary Protected Status, and the Vice President accuses China of trying to undermine the U.S. political process. 


