Top news stories for October 4, 2018

Thursday, October 4, 2018 - U.S. Senators expected to get the FBI Kavanaugh report this morning. Also on the Thursday rundown: Census numbers show the number of uninsured is on the rise in Connecticut; and what does it take to make a great stream?

 

 

