Eric Tegethoff

September 28, 2018

HELENA, Montana - Wildlife on Montana's Bureau of Land Management lands provides a big economic boost to the state, according to a new report.

A first-of-its-kind study by research firm Southwick Associates finds there were more than 470,000 hunting trips, 370,000 fishing trips and nearly 150,000 visits to watch wildlife on Montana BLM lands in 2016. Those excursions generated more than $130 million in salaries and wages.

Nick Gevock is conservation director with the Montana Wildlife Federation.

"This report just confirms that protecting the wildlife habitat on these lands is not only good for our quality of life, it also helps pump money into rural communities when hunters from Montana and elsewhere come to enjoy these lands," says Gevock. "And it's sustainable economic development that isn't as likely to see a boom-and-bust cycle."

There are eight million acres of BLM lands in the Treasure State. The report also found hunting, angling and wildlife-viewing supported nearly 4,000 jobs in Montana and generated $18 million in state and local tax revenue.

Rob Southwick, president of Southwick Associates - which did the research, says it's important to note that local - and usually rural - communities are the ones seeing the largest economic benefits here.

"Typically with fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing, it occurs in rural areas, which puts it out of sight, out of mind," says Southwick. "And as a result, people often don't understand how significant it might be."

Matt Schroch, an officer with The Pew Charitable Trusts, says this data, which also looked at 11 other western states, is being shared with the BLM and Interior Department, and the agencies seem to be receptive.

"I mean, clearly we've heard a lot about energy development and energy dominance," says Schroch. "But I also think the release of this report and the growing acknowledgment around wildlife are gaining momentum and being acknowledged by this administration and hopefully, future administrations for that matter."

In the dozen states studied, hunting, fishing and wildlife-viewing generated more than a billion dollars in wages and supported more than 26,000 jobs in 2016.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



