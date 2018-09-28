This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
Top news stories for September 28, 2018
Friday, September 28, 2018 - The Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled for an up or down vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh this morning. Also on the Monday rundown: New York area airport workers get a big raise; a Native American group runs across Nevada in a water protest, and as we head into the weekend – outdoor recreation on BLM lands generates an economic windfall in Western states.