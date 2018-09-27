City Desk



Thursday, September 27, 2018 - Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is scheduled to be first to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning – next up Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Also on the Thursday rundown: Montanans want natural gas companies to fix leaks, and we will take you to a community forest that provides an example of carbon fee’s potential.



