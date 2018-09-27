This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
Top news headline stories for September 27, 2018
Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.
Thursday, September 27, 2018 - Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is scheduled to be first to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning – next up Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Also on the Thursday rundown: Montanans want natural gas companies to fix leaks, and we will take you to a community forest that provides an example of carbon fee’s potential.