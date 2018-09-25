This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Butte mall responds to B-SB inquirySept. 25, 2018
Trustees affiliated with the ownership of Butte Plaza Mall have responded to an inquiry from Butte-Silver Bow officials, Dave Palmer told the Butte-Silver Bow Kiwanis club last Tuesday. Previous efforts to work with the owners of the beleaguered mall have not gone far, Palmer said, but the two trustees seem open to assisting in bringing new anchor stores to the mall, he said. Palmer is chief executive for Butte-Silver Bow, a combined city county government in Southwest Montana.
Read more about Palmer's talk here.
Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh to testify MondaySept. 17, 2018
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford will appear at a public hearing before the
Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, Sept. 24. to testify regarding Dr. Ford's accusation of sexual assault by Judge Kavanaugh, Roll Call reports.
CIFF 2018 rolls into day three in Uptown ButteSept. 14, 2018
The third Covellite International Film Festival rolls into day three. To find out what's playing where, go here:
https://covellitefilmfest.org/schedule/
Covellite International Film Festival rolls out red carpetSept. 12, 2018
The Covellite International Film Festival kicks off today at 6 pm at the Covellite Theater at Broadway and Idaho in Uptown Butte. Tonight's feature will be "Dark Money."
New Woodward book paints chaotic West WingSept. 4, 2018
In a new book about the Trump Administration, veteran reporter Bob Woodward describes aides removing documents from the president's desk before they can be signed, and the book quotes Chief of Staff, John Kelly calling the president, "unhinged."
