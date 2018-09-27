This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
AFTER HOURS BOOK CLUB on October 3rd at 6:00 pm

Wednesday, October 3rd at 6:00 pm

 

Park 217 Wine Bar

 

After Hours Book club meets Wednesday, October 3rd at 6:00 at the Park 217 Wine Bar. 
Our discussion is on “Montana Noir” edited by James Grady & Keir Graff. 
As part of the discussion, David Abrams, contributor to the anthology, will join us for the discussion. Copies are available for check out from the Circulation desk on the first floor of the uptown branch.  


Please join us.

 

