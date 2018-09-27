City Desk

Wednesday, October 3rd at 6:00 pm

Park 217 Wine Bar

After Hours Book club meets Wednesday, October 3rd at 6:00 at the Park 217 Wine Bar.

Our discussion is on “Montana Noir” edited by James Grady & Keir Graff.

As part of the discussion, David Abrams, contributor to the anthology, will join us for the discussion. Copies are available for check out from the Circulation desk on the first floor of the uptown branch.



Please join us.



