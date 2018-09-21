City Desk







by Diane Larson

In 1882 H. I. Rowntree & Company of York, England produced a candy they called ‘Chocolate Beans.’ These candies were small chocolate spheroids covered in a hard candy shell. In 1937 they re-named the candy ‘Smarties Chocolate Beans,’ but that name wouldn’t last.

According to Wikipedia they had to change the name again, dropping the ‘chocolate beans’ part due to a “trading standards requirement (the use of the word beans was felt to be misleading),” So they dropped the ‘chocolate beans’ and added the tagline, “Milk Chocolate in a Crisp Sugar Shell.”

The ‘Smarties’ candies were carried by British soldiers in the Spanish Civil War, where Forrest C. Mars, Sr. of the Mars Company spotted them. What struck Mars was that these candies could withstand heat and not melt.

Mars was living in the United Kingdom at the time and he was “manufacturing the ‘Mars Bar’ for troops in the UK,” said History.com. He became enamored with the idea of producing a chocolate candy that could withstand the summer heat, as chocolate sales typically dropped off drastically during the summer months.

Mars returned to the United States. As the war raged on in Europe, he anticipated a shortage of chocolate and sugar and approached Bruce Murrie. Murrie was the son of Hershey Chocolate’s president William F. R. Murrie. He asked Bruce Murrie to join him on this new venture. This partnership would ensure a steady supply of resources. In return “Murrie was given 20% in the stake in the M&M product, which was named to represent ‘Mars’ and ‘Murrie,’” according to History.com.

Mars developed his own process for creating the candy covered spheres and received a patent in 1941. Production of the chocolate candies began later that year. Their first factory was located in Newark, New Jersey. A second factory was opened in Cleveland, Tennessee in 1978.

The idea for M&M’s was conceived during the Spanish Civil War and the first large customer of the M&M’s candy, according to Wikipedia, was the U. S. Army, “which saw the invention as a way to allow soldiers to carry chocolate in tropical climates without it melting. During WWII the candies were exclusively sold to the military.”

After the war ended, the war quotas ended and the candy was made available to the general public. “Forrest Mars bought out Murrie’s shares in the company and took sole ownership of the M&M brand,” said History.com. Production increased, and the well-known “melts in your mouth, not in your hand” tagline was shortly released.

Originally their unique trademark “M” printed on the candy was black. In 1954 they changed the color of the printing to white. Also in 1954, Peanut M&Ms were introduced, which caused the original candies to be referred to and re-named as ‘Plain M&Ms.’

As the years flew by flavors and colors have been added, changed and taken away. Special M&Ms are produced for holidays such as Halloween, Christmas, and Easter.

In 1982 Mars was approached by a company making a new movie that would be called, “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” to include M&Ms in the movie. Mars turned it down. The offer then went to Reese’s Pieces.

According to HERO Entertainment Marketing, “Hershey did not pay to have Reese’s Pieces used in E.T., but it did agree to do a tie-in between the movie and the candy after the film was released. A deal was inked wherein Hershey Foods agreed to promote E.T. with $1 million of advertising. In return, Hershey could use E.T. in its own ads.”

It was a success for both the film and Hershey, and sales for the candy increased up to 85%, said Hero Entertainment Marketing.

M&M must have learned from their mistake because they went on to have several successful campaigns with movies such as ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and ‘Shrek 2.’

“M&M’s is the flagship of the Mars Wrigley confectionery division of Mars, Incorporated,” according to Wikipedia. It produces more than a million individual M&M’s every day in the United States.

Have some M&M’s, but eat them quickly, so they “melt in your mouth and not in your hands.” But before you do, make sure you ‘look for the M on every piece.’