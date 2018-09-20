This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for September 20, 2018
Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh to testify MondaySept. 17, 2018
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford will appear at a public hearing before the
Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, Sept. 24. to testify regarding Dr. Ford's accusation of sexual assault by Judge Kavanaugh, Roll Call reports.
CIFF 2018 rolls into day three in Uptown ButteSept. 14, 2018
The third Covellite International Film Festival rolls into day three. To find out what's playing where, go here:
https://covellitefilmfest.org/schedule/
Covellite International Film Festival rolls out red carpetSept. 12, 2018
The Covellite International Film Festival kicks off today at 6 pm at the Covellite Theater at Broadway and Idaho in Uptown Butte. Tonight's feature will be "Dark Money."
New Woodward book paints chaotic West WingSept. 4, 2018
In a new book about the Trump Administration, veteran reporter Bob Woodward describes aides removing documents from the president's desk before they can be signed, and the book quotes Chief of Staff, John Kelly calling the president, "unhinged."
President announce US-Mexican trade agreementAug. 27, 2018
President Trump announced today that the US and Mexico had reached a trade agreement. Read some of his remarks at whitehouse.gov.
Click on the image for today's top stories.
Thursday, September 20, 2018 - Kavanaugh’s accuser given a deadline to talk; President Trump visits hurricane-ravaged areas before lashing out at Sessions, and the U.S. Supreme court shines a light on dark money. We're covering those stories and more.
