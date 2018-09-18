City Desk

Saturday, September 22 at 2:00 pm - Frank Little room, 3rd-floor BSBPL

On Saturday, September 22, at 2:00 pm, BSBPL will present a help session for Parental Controls. Parents are invited to bring their own devices (laptops, phones, tablets) with them. If you just want to come for the information, handouts will be available. Running concurrently, the Saturday movie matinee will be going in the Children’s department for family entertainment while parents take this class. No registration is needed, just drop in.





If you would like more information about this program, please contact Shari Curtis at 406-723-3361 ex. 6302 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.


