CIFF 2018 rolls into day three in Uptown ButteSept. 14, 2018
ButteNews.net
The third Covellite International Film Festival rolls into day three. To find out what's playing where, go here:
https://covellitefilmfest.org/schedule/
Covellite International Film Festival rolls out red carpetSept. 12, 2018
ButteNews.net
The Covellite International Film Festival kicks off today at 6 pm at the Covellite Theater at Broadway and Idaho in Uptown Butte. Tonight's feature will be "Dark Money."
New Woodward book paints chaotic West WingSept. 4, 2018
ButteNews.net
In a new book about the Trump Administration, veteran reporter Bob Woodward describes aides removing documents from the president's desk before they can be signed, and the book quotes Chief of Staff, John Kelly calling the president, "unhinged."
President announce US-Mexican trade agreementAug. 27, 2018
ButteNews.net
President Trump announced today that the US and Mexico had reached a trade agreement. Read some of his remarks at whitehouse.gov.
Superdelegates influence reducedAug 27, 2018
ButteNews.net
The Democratic National Committee has voted to reduce the power of superdelegates, Roll Call reports.
City Desk
