City Desk

Photo of the Johnny Jose band courtesy of the C. Owen Smithers Collection,

Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives.









The Butte-Silver Bow Archives is hosting two presentations this week on a selection of photographs from the C. Owen Smithers Photograph Collection. “Eat, Drink, and Be Merry” will run at 12:00 pm and again at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 20, in the large auditorium at 17 W. Quartz St.

The event will showcase images from the Smithers Collection that illustrate Butte’s restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and social activities from the 1920s to the 1950s. The photographs will be exhibited in a slide show presented by Nancy Hoffman, with Mollie Kirk and Jane Duffy. These women comprise one team of many that have worked with Archives’ staff to identify, process, and rehouse the Smithers Collection for two years. This is the first of several themed presentations featuring C. Owen Smithers’ photographs. Future presentations will celebrate food, transportation, the Butte fire department, and the Bobcat-Grizzly game.

Guests are invited to bring a brown bag lunch to the noon presentation. Coffee and water will be served. For further details, contact the Archives at 406-782-3280.

