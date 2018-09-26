City Desk

For the Brown Bag Lunch on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, the Butte Archives and the Butte Public Library will celebrate Banned Books Week in a joint presentation.





Shari Curtis, from the library, will talk about “What is Banned Books Week?” Libraries everywhere celebrate Banned Books Week in September to draw attention to banned and challenged books, how and why books are challenged, and what libraries are doing to protect your freedom to read. Butte author David Abrams will speak about his personal experience with censorship and challenging the actions of a local school board. Cassidy Duddy and Vivienne Andersen, two interns from The Root and The Bloom, will read two selections from the top ten banned books for last year, “I am Jazz” and “Tango Makes Three.”

With a Masters in History, Masters of Library and Information Science, and a Professional Certificate in Museum Studies, Shari Curtis work as the Adult Services Librarian and Carle Gallery Manager at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library.

David Abrams is the author of the novels Brave Deeds and Fobbit. His stories have appeared in Esquire, Narrative, Glimmer Train, and many other publications. He earned a BA in English from the University of Oregon and an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. He lives in Butte, Montana with his wife. His blog, “The Quivering Pen,” can be found at www.davidabramsbooks.blogspot.com

The presentation will begin at noon and run for about an hour at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz. Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water will be provided.

Brown Bag Lunches are held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. Upcoming lectures will focus on topics of local interest. For more information, contact the Archives at 782-3280

