Top news stories for September 12, 2018

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - Hurricane Florence continues its dangerous trek toward the Carolinas. Also on the Wednesday rundown: Trump’s EPA rolls back methane emission rules, and Ohio minds meet to examine the scope of gun violence.

 

 

