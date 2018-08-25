This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Poet reads to Kiwanians
New Woodward book paints chaotic West WingSept. 4, 2018
In a new book about the Trump Administration, veteran reporter Bob Woodward describes aides removing documents from the president's desk before they can be signed, and the book quotes Chief of Staff, John Kelly calling the president, "unhinged."
President announce US-Mexican trade agreementAug. 27, 2018
President Trump announced today that the US and Mexico had reached a trade agreement. Read some of his remarks at whitehouse.gov.
Superdelegates influence reducedAug 27, 2018
The Democratic National Committee has voted to reduce the power of superdelegates, Roll Call reports.
McCain dead at 81Aug. 25, 2018
Republican Senator John McCain is dead at 81. He had recently stopped treatment for a terminal brain tumor.
McCain was at the center of American politics both ideologically and in the flow of events.
The maverick senator twice ran for his nation's highest office. In 2008 he was his party's candidate, running against Barack Obama.
He represented Arizona in the US Senate.
Musk talks future of $25,000 TeslaIn this "in-factory" interview, Marques Brownlee and Elon Musk talk about an affordable Tesla model.
