MONTANA, September 7, 2018 – Fall weather and hunting season are in the air if we are not careful smoke can be as well. Firefighters want to remind you that vegetation is dry and wildfires can occur. Do your part to ensure that you do not start a wildfire.

Before constructing a fire, check local fire restrictions and weather conditions. Be responsible and incorporate these tips to have a safe and enjoyable fire:

Constructing your warming fire:

· Clear away all leaves and other combustibles from your fire circle.

· Do not build a fire underneath overhanging branches, against a stump, or directly on the organic matter.

· Stash your firewood a safe distance upwind of your fire.

· Never leave your fire unattended.

Extinguishing your warming fire:

· Drown the fire with water. Make sure all embers, coals, and sticks are wet.

· Stir the remains, add more water and stir again. Be sure all burned material has been extinguished and cooled. If you do not have water, use dirt. Mix enough soil or sand with the embers. Continue adding and stirring until all material is cooled.

· Feel all materials with your bare hand. Make sure that no roots are burning. Do not bury your coals.

If you used charcoal briquettes, "dunk ' em!" Don't sprinkle them around. Soak the coals with water; stir them and soak again. Be sure they are out cold. Carefully feel the coals with your bare hands to be sure they are cold to the touch.

Be prepared and responsible.

We can all make a difference in reducing human-caused wildfires.

Ashley Juran |406-542-4280|Montana DNRC|Missoula MT 59804