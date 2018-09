In a new book about the Trump Administration, veteran reporter Bob Woodward describes aides removing documents from the president's desk before they can be signed, and the book quotes Chief of Staff, John Kelly calling the president, "unhinged."President Trump announced today that the US and Mexico had reached a trade agreement. Read some of his remarks at whitehouse.gov.

The Democratic National Committee has voted to reduce the power of superdelegates, Roll Call reports. Aug. 25, 2018ButteNews.netRepublican Senator John McCain is dead at 81. He had recently stopped treatment for a terminal brain tumor.McCain was at the center of American politics both ideologically and in the flow of events.The maverick senator twice ran for his nation's highest office. In 2008 he was his party's candidate, running against Barack Obama.He represented Arizona in the US Senate.In this "in-factory" interview , Marques Brownlee and Elon Musk talk about an affordable Tesla model.