City Desk

Sept. 4, 2018

ButteNews.net



Shortly before midnight on 9/3/2018, a couple with a child stopped at a residence on the 1100 block of West Granite Street in Butte. The female got out of the car with the child and went into the residence, Sheriff Ed Lester said in a press release.



The male remained in the car.



A 4-wheel ATV with a male driver pulled up alongside the parked vehicle. The ATV driver pointed a handgun at the male driver in the car. The suspect ordered the male out of the car and fired a gunshot into the ground.



The male victim exited the car and two unknown females then approached. The females got into the male victims' car and drove away. The females drove eastbound on Granite Street.



The vehicle that was taken was a 2004 Grey Hyundai Sonata bearing Montana plates 1-42191A.



No-one was injured in the incident. As of the time of this writing, the car has not been recovered. Anyone having information on the incident is asked to call the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at 497-1120.

