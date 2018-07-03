City Desk

Eric Tegethoff

July 3, 2018

HELENA, Montana - With Independence Day celebrations comes the heightened risk of fires. Officials are cautioning folks setting off fireworks to stay safe and also be careful not to start wildfires.



Tony Harwood with FireSafe Montana says fire conditions aren't as severe as last year, but that people should still stay alert and especially make sure they are not using fireworks near dry grass or underbrush.



"Just be careful and mindful of how just one firework can make a very serious fire situation that would burn through the fuels and possibly impact your neighbors' homes and other developments," he says.



Last year, a teenager in Oregon tossed fireworks into a canyon and started a 48,000-acre blaze. 2017 was one of the most devastating wildfire seasons in Montana's history. More than 1.4 million acres burned, the most on record. The Northern Rockies Coordination Center is predicting the state will have an above-average fire season this year.



Restrictions on fireworks vary from place to place and are prohibited on state and federal lands.



Harwood says adults should always handle fireworks and people should be prepared if they are going to set them off.



"Just make sure that you read the instructions that are provided for all fireworks and have firefighting equipment, like shovels and pails of water, readily handy and available," he stresses.



National statistics show fireworks killed eight people across the U.S., injured nearly 13,000, and sparked more than 18,000 fires last year.