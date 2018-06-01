City Desk





The Banner Bridge for the Montana Folk Festival will be installed to span the street on Tuesday, July 3 at 10:00 am on North Main Street just below the Original Mine Yard.

Volunteers and festival crew will install 2018 Welcome to the Montana Folk Festival Banner to announce the beginning of the many tasks to set up the festival site and literally set the stages for the Montana Folk Festival coming July 13, 14 & 15.

For more information about how the festival that will be in Butte next week is shaping up, including schedules and maps, visit www.montanafolkfestival.com or on Facebook at mtfolkfest.

To make a contribution before the festival to help ensure the success of the festival, visit http://www.gofundme.com/2018MFF.

