by Diane Larson

On Wednesday, evening, June 20, the Springs at Butte held a splendid celebration. Life Enrichment assistant, Andrew Zemljak said, “Tonight is about celebrating our great little town here.”







As you walked into the building you could see banners that displayed the various cultures that have built Butte and one of the reasons it is “The richest hill on Earth.” Cultures such as Serbian, Finnish, and Irish were just three of the many displayed. Along with the banners were tables that displayed the pictures and items from Butte's history.

Part of celebrating the history and culture is, of course, celebrating the food and drink that is unique to Butte. There was local food such as pasties, local drinks like Butte Brewing beer, and wonderful local candy from Shepards.

Among the tables were, Shawna Gibson granddaughter of Robert (Bob) O’Bill creator of Our Lady of the Rockies. She had information about the monument to the Virgin Mary on the East Ridge. Kim Murphy Kohn brought all sorts of fun things from the Archives and was there to answer any questions you might have. Larry Hoffman was there with the archives, and he discussed Butte’s mining history. Hoffman had recently gone to Cornwall with students from Montana Tech. Cornwall is the birthplace of mechanized mining, he said.

Hoffman also manages the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel and volunteers at the World Museum of Mining.

The night had a two-fold purpose. “Tonight is also the celebration for one of our residents who has worked years and years preserving some of our history,” said Tonya Kish Director of Life Enrichment.

The Springs honored Claire Holman, nurse, author of “Angels in White” and historian, for all she has done for the community, and our future nurses. One of the tables was set up just for Claire. Among the items on the table was a picture of her graduating in 1954, and a copy of her book, “Angels in White.”

Tonya spoke about Claire. She said Claire worked several years as a nurse at St. James in Butte. After she retired she worked countless more hours to preserve the history of the St. James School of Nursing which she put into her book, “Angels in White.” Tonya then thanked Claire for all she has done and gifted her with two framed poems. The poems were A Nurses Prayer and For A Special Nurse.

Tonya then introduced Michele Steele and Kacie Bartholomew from St. James Foundation. Kacie explained that Claire has spearheaded a scholarship for nurses for several years. “This year we were able to award three nurses’ $1,000 scholarships each because of Claire and her hard work, and dedication to St. James and to our future nurses. We are so grateful and so blessed to know you, and we are here to say thank you and we love you, Claire,” said Kacie.