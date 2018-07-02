This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Canada levies $13 billion in tariffs on US goodsJuly 1, 208
Canada announced that it is putting 13 $billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on a variety of US products, CNN Money reported.
Sites document failed cryptocurrency operationsJune 29, 2018
Two sites that actively document failed cryptocurrency operations are Coinopsy and DeadCoins. The sites report that over 1,000 cryptocurrency operations have already failed this year, TechCrunch.com reports.
Gunman opens fire on Annapolis newsroomJune 28, 2018
Five are dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooter opened fire on an Annapolis newsroom. The newsroom belonged to the Capital Gazette, national media outlets reported.
ARCO ordered to pay $29 million towards cleanup of Helena superfund siteJune 28, 2018
The Atlantic Richfield Company has been ordered by a federal court to contribute $28 million to help clean
up the ASARCO superfund site in East Helena. The company was ordered to pay another $1 million for not revealing to authorities its complete role in contaminating the site, KTVH reports. ARCO is owned by British Petroleum.
Firm sets up $300 million Crypto fundJune 26, 2018
Andreesen Horowitz has set up a $300 million fund for investment in cryptocurrency and blockchain endeavors, Wired reports.
Top news stories for July 2, 2018
Monday, July 2, 2018 - A GOP Senator draws a line on Roe v. Wade. Also on our Monday rundown: State Attorneys General want Congress to slam the door on predatory lending; and some safety tips for firecrackers and the 4th of July.
