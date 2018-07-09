City Desk

July 9, 2018

The City and County of Butte-Silver Bow, MT (B-SB) will make surplus office furniture in the former Northwestern Energy Building, 40 E. Broadway Street, Butte, MT available to the public at no cost.

On July 9, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the first floor of the building will be open to the public for access to the surplus office furniture. Removing and moving any surplus item from the building is the sole responsibility of the receiver. The first floor of the building is ADA accessible.

It is the preference of B-SB that these furnishings be removed on July 9, 2018. If other scheduling is necessary, the B-SB Office of Community Development will schedule access time to retrieve items within five (5) days. Limited staff will be on site.

For additional information, interested parties may contact the B-SB Office of Community Development Coordinator, Butte-Silver Bow Community Development Office, Room 115, Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse, 155 W. Granite Street, Butte, Montana, 406-497-6465.



