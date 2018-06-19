City Desk

Wednesdays: July 11, July 25, Aug. 8, Aug. 22

5:30pm-7:00pm

2nd floor Small Business Development Center, 305 W. Mercury Street, Butte

CREATES are one-time cooking and basic nutrition lessons for adults and families on MyPlate nutrition, inventive recipes for tasty summer dishes using seasonal produce, safe food handling, using a chef’s knife and the benefits of physical activity.





Eating Smart * Being Active multi-lesson series

Mondays 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm, starting July 2 through Aug. 27

1st floor Small Business Development Center, Gym Dandy Kitchen

305 W. Mercury Street, Butte

Eating Smart * Being Active is a nine-lesson series geared for limited income adults who want to be more active; learn how to prepare nutrient-dense meals that taste great, and stretch food dollars. Participants will cook and taste recipes in every lesson and receive a free cookbook and kitchen gadgets.

All classes are free. Preregister and receive class updates. Class size, minimum 3.

Sign-up for CREATES and Eating Smart * Being Active classes in Butte at www.buyeatlivebetter.org or contact SNAP-Ed Instructor Abbie Phillip at 406-723-0217 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. For more information, see the Buy Eat Live Better Facebook and Pinterest pages.