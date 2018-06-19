This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Springs honors resident and Butte
Gunman opens fire on Annapolis newsroomJune 28, 2018
ButteNews.net
Five are dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooter opened fire on an Annapolis newsroom. The newsroom belonged to the Capital Gazette, national media outlets reported.
ARCO ordered to pay $29 million towards cleanup of Helena superfund siteJune 28, 2018
The Atlantic Richfield Company has been ordered by a federal court to contribute $28 million to help clean
up the ASARCO superfund site in East Helena. The company was ordered to pay another $1 million for not revealing to authorities its complete role in contaminating the site, KTVH reports. ARCO is owned by British Petroleum.
Firm sets up $300 million Crypto fundJune 26, 2018
Andreesen Horowitz has set up a $300 million fund for investment in cryptocurrency and blockchain endeavors, Wired reports.
Zinke foundation linked to Whitefish real estate deal and Halliburton chairman
June 26, 2018
A foundation created by Ryan Zinke and his wife Lola has agreed to let a planned resort build a parking lot on land owned by the foundation. The developer is the head of Halliburton, an oil developer that Zinke's department regulates. In addition, the Zinkes own land adjacent to the proposed development. Secretary Zinke stepped down as head of the foundation when he became Secretary of the Interior. His wife now runs the foundation, Politico reports.
President threatens Harley DavidsonJune 26, 2018
The President threatened Harley Davidson with taxes "like never before," and predicted that the company faces failure. His remarks came in response to the iconic motorcycle company's announcement that it will move some of its production to Europe to avoid retaliatory tariffs, the Washington Post reported.
City Desk
Springs honors resident and Butte
Last week on Wednesday The Springs honored Claire Holman and her long and distinguished nursing career. The facility also celebrated the city of Butte.
