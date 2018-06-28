This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Thursday, June 28, 2018 - With Justice Kennedy announcing his retirement major decisions on hot-button issues are in the balance. Also on the rundown: sparked by family separations, protestors nationwide occupy ICE buildings; and now less than 100 days to go before the Land and Water Conservation Fund evaporates. 

 

 

