ARCO ordered to pay $29 million towards cleanup of Helena superfund siteJune 28, 2018
The Atlantic Richfield Company has been ordered by a federal court to contribute $28 million to help clean
up the ASARCO superfund site in East Helena. The company was ordered to pay another $1 million for not revealing to authorities its complete role in contaminating the site, KTVH reports. ARCO is owned by British Petroleum.
Firm sets up $300 million Crypto fundJune 26, 2018
Andreesen Horowitz has set up a $300 million fund for investment in cryptocurrency and blockchain endeavors, Wired reports.
Zinke foundation linked to Whitefish real estate deal and Halliburton chairman
June 26, 2018
A foundation created by Ryan Zinke and his wife Lola has agreed to let a planned resort build a parking lot on land owned by the foundation. The developer is the head of Halliburton, an oil developer that Zinke's department regulates. In addition, the Zinkes own land adjacent to the proposed development. Secretary Zinke stepped down as head of the foundation when he became Secretary of the Interior. His wife now runs the foundation, Politico reports.
President threatens Harley DavidsonJune 26, 2018
The President threatened Harley Davidson with taxes "like never before," and predicted that the company faces failure. His remarks came in response to the iconic motorcycle company's announcement that it will move some of its production to Europe to avoid retaliatory tariffs, the Washington Post reported.
Tariffs drive Harley Davidson offshoreJune 25,
Harley Davidson is shifting some of its production offshore to avoid retaliatory European tariffs, the Washington Post reports.
City Desk
Top news stories for June 28, 2018
Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.
Thursday, June 28, 2018 - With Justice Kennedy announcing his retirement major decisions on hot-button issues are in the balance. Also on the rundown: sparked by family separations, protestors nationwide occupy ICE buildings; and now less than 100 days to go before the Land and Water Conservation Fund evaporates.
