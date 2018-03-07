City Desk

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will continue its Brown Bag Lunch series on Wednesday, July 11, with a presentation titled "Fighting Fraud and Scams." Con artists steal billions from Americans every year. Vigilance against scamming is our number one weapon. The AARP Fraud Watch Network is working to empower people in the fight against fraud. Dan Battleson will explain Fraud Trends, the Con Artist's Playbook, Prevention, and Resources. An open discussion of personal experiences is also encouraged." Dan serves as a State volunteer for AARP.

Dan Battleson, a Great Falls native, has worked as an electrician, professional engineer, and project manager since graduating from Montana State University in 1970. He currently is currently a part-time subject matter expert (SME), PE--EE, and Master Electrician (MT) for Universal Technical Resources, Inc. in Butte. UTRS is involved in titanium refinement technology. Dan has two children, three grandchildren, and one very cute Pomeranian named Grizz. He was married to Susie Isola-Hollingsworth for 26 years prior to her passing in 2012. Dan's hobbies include playing piano and singing for various gigs in Butte for over 35 years.

The presentation will begin at noon and run about an hour at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz. Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water will be provided.

Brown Bag Lunches are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. Upcoming lectures will focus on topics of local interest. For more information, contact the Archives at 782-3280.