Wednesday, June 27, 2018 - The U.S. Supreme Court upholds the Trump administration’s travel ban – we have reaction from a Muslim community. Also on the Wednesday rundown: A new report looks at the threat Census under-counts pose to kids in all 50 states, and a storm of controversy surrounds NC shellfish legislation.

 

 

