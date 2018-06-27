Check Your Briefs
Firm sets up $300 million Crypto fundJune 26, 2018
Andreesen Horowitz has set up a $300 million fund for investment in cryptocurrency and blockchain endeavors, Wired reports.
Zinke foundation linked to Whitefish real estate deal and Halliburton chairman
June 26, 2018
A foundation created by Ryan Zinke and his wife Lola has agreed to let a planned resort build a parking lot on land owned by the foundation. The developer is the head of Halliburton, an oil developer that Zinke's department regulates. In addition, the Zinkes own land adjacent to the proposed development. Secretary Zinke stepped down as head of the foundation when he became Secretary of the Interior. His wife now runs the foundation, Politico reports.
President threatens Harley DavidsonJune 26, 2018
The President threatened Harley Davidson with taxes "like never before," and predicted that the company faces failure. His remarks came in response to the iconic motorcycle company's announcement that it will move some of its production to Europe to avoid retaliatory tariffs, the Washington Post reported.
Tariffs drive Harley Davidson offshoreJune 25,
Harley Davidson is shifting some of its production offshore to avoid retaliatory European tariffs, the Washington Post reports.
Biden rails against assault on democracy
June 22, 2018
Joe Biden spoke against domestic and global forces that assault democracy. He spoke at a conference in Copenhagen, reports the Guardian.
City Desk
Top news stories for June 27, 2018
Wednesday, June 27, 2018 - The U.S. Supreme Court upholds the Trump administration’s travel ban – we have reaction from a Muslim community. Also on the Wednesday rundown: A new report looks at the threat Census under-counts pose to kids in all 50 states, and a storm of controversy surrounds NC shellfish legislation.
