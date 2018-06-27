Andreesen Horowitz has set up a $300 million fund for investment in cryptocurrency and blockchain endeavors, Wired reports.



June 26, 2018

ButteNews.net

A foundation created by Ryan Zinke and his wife Lola has agreed to let a planned resort build a parking lot on land owned by the foundation. The developer is the head of Halliburton, an oil developer that Zinke's department regulates. In addition, the Zinkes own land adjacent to the proposed development. Secretary Zinke stepped down as head of the foundation when he became Secretary of the Interior. His wife now runs the foundation, Politico reports.

The President threatened Harley Davidson with taxes "like never before," and predicted that the company faces failure. His remarks came in response to the iconic motorcycle company's announcement that it will move some of its production to Europe to avoid retaliatory tariffs, the Washington Post reported.Harley Davidson is shifting some of its production offshore to avoid retaliatory European tariffs, the Washington Post reports.



June 22, 2018

ButteNews.net

Joe Biden spoke against domestic and global forces that assault democracy. He spoke at a conference in Copenhagen, reports the Guardian.

