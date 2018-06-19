City Desk

Tyler Morrison

ButteNews.net







Did anyone else notice that Zima has quietly appeared on store shelves again? I don’t care what anybody says. I like a good wine spritzer. I know, I know, it’s super unfashionable to mix anything with wine. But if you’ve ever read my column before, you’d know that I don’t think there is a wrong way to eat or drink anything.

For years, wine cocktails got a bad rap, and it was almost exclusively because of a thing called the wine cooler. Like yacht rock and The Golden Girls, wine coolers were associated with a different time in American culinary history, a time before artisanal cocktails and craft beer were listed on every other restaurant's menu.

Now the butt of jokes, wine coolers are made from a combination of wine, fruit juice, carbonated water, and sometimes sugar. But trace the history of the wine cooler and it leads to the wine spritzers of Eastern Europe and Tintos de Verano of Spain. Since the 1980s wine coolers have been mass produced, bottled, and sold in six-packs; they come in dozens of shades of pink and many different, often sickly sweet flavors.

Thankfully, the wine cooler is not the only wine cocktail around. The history of wine in cocktails is as old as civilization itself: Once early man discovered that fruit juices fermented into a boozy beverage, it was only a matter of time before the concept of distilling to further enhance a beverage's ethanol content was realized. Prior to the successful advent of alcohol distillation in the 13th century, it's likely that humans got drunk from wine and wine mixed with other liquids, honey, spices, and herbs.

Wine became an indispensable cocktail ingredient.

By definition, at base, a cocktail consists of a distilled spirit, sugar, and a bitter. Although this definition is no longer commonly accepted as an absolute standard, it's an easy way to see how wine can fit into a cocktail, either as the distilled spirit (brandy), a sweetener (sparkling wine), or the bitter (vermouth). On top of its base ingredients, a cocktail can contain any number of liquids, fruits, infusions, dilutions, and flavorings. Wine, or a beverage made from wine, adds complexity to the sharp taste of high proof spirits and should be an indispensable ingredient behind the home bar.

Regular young or aged wine sometimes finds its way into cocktails. For example, the classic French aperitif known as Kir is a combination of crème de cassis (a blackcurrant liqueur) and white wine. But most wines used in cocktails today are sparkling, fortified, aromatized, or distilled spirits made from wine. It's a mistake to think a cocktail that contains wine is lower in alcohol content than one that does not. This is sometimes the case, as in a spritzer or sangria, but not the case in a Sidecar or French 75.



As with most alcoholic beverages, the history of the wine spritzer is murky. It may have originated in Hungary in the mid-1800s, but most certainly appeared somewhere in Eastern Europe during that century. According to ‘The Sage Encyclopedia of Alcohol: Social, Cultural, and Historical Perspectives,’ spritzers are German in origin. Because the drink of the ease of its preparation and consumption, spritzers spread quickly throughout the wine drinking world. As previously mentioned, they led to the advent of the wine cooler, a tainted version of the classic drink. Numerous variations exist with the most notable being; Tinto de verano (Spanish): Red wine mixed with bubbly water, served chilled. Sometimes Sprite or another soft drink is used in place of carbonated water. The literal translation means "red wine of summer."

Then you have your sangrias, a Spanish beverage that combines wine with cut-up fresh fruit. Traditionally brandy, a distilled wine, is also added. Sangria is considered an aromatized wine. There are white wine versions, sparkling versions, and red wine versions and, while the drink is usually served cold, it is also sometimes served warm.

Perennially in vogue, Spain's most famous cocktail is best known as a sweet, wine-based, punch-like beverage seasoned with fresh fruit. No one knows exactly who first thought to drop slices of fruit into wine, but it was certainly a crafty Spaniard. According to dozens of sources, the drink was formally introduced to the U.S. at the 1964 New York World's Fair. In 2014, the European Parliament passed a law that defines true sangria as a wine-based beverage that comes from Spain or Portugal.

There are, of course, a thousand other ways to make wine-based cocktails, and I’d like to invite you to experiment and debate whether there is any method to the madness. No matter what you mix it with, at the end of the day you’re still drinking wine. And that’s a good way to end every day.





