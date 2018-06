Joe Biden spoke against domestic and global forces that assault democracy. He spoke at a conference in Copenhagen, reports the Guardian. Since 2008, 24 million people have been displaced by catastrophic weather events, but they still remain uncategorized by international agences. By 2050 they are expected to number 143 million, NPR reports.The Dow Jones Industrial Average has plunged 350 points as investors fear a looming trade war, CNN Money reports.The Washington Post attempts to lay out the facts regarding the recent surge in immigration arrests and the family separations that result.Rob Rogers, formerly of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was fired for creating cartoons critical of President Trump, the Guardian reports. He had worked at the paper for 25 years.