FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 6/20/18

June 20, 2018

Butte, MT – The grand opening of Ridge Waters has been delayed 4 days to June 27th at 12 pm. The delay has been caused by several factors but the weather continues to be the biggest factor. Construction delays also slow the ability of the staff to receive proper training. We thank the public for your patience as we work toward completing the Ridge Waters project.

