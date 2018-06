The Dow Jones Industrial Average has plunged 350 points as investors fear a looming trade war, CNN Money reports.The Washington Post attempts to lay out the facts regarding the recent surge in immigration arrests and the family separations that result.Rob Rogers, formerly of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was fired for creating cartoons critical of President Trump, the Guardian reports. He had worked at the paper for 25 years.June 16, 2018ButteNews.netTwo-thousand children have been separated from their parents in just six weeks as the US implements a zero tolerance illegal immigration regimen, the Guardian reports.Thirteen federal employee unions have filed a lawsuit challenging executive orders that deal with federal employees, govexec.com reports. The suit was filed today.